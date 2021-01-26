Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Trading Up 5.9%

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s stock price was up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 4,111,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,187,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.
The company has a market capitalization of $367.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Trevena by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trevena by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trevena Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVN)
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
