Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Trading Up 5.9%

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s stock price was up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 4,111,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,187,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $367.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Trevena by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trevena by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

