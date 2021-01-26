Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Trading 11.4% Higher

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.31. 429,124 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 125,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.45.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $60.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. Research analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Its Haduvio (nalbuphine ER), which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.