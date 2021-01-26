Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Trimble were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Trimble by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Trimble by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 859,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 140,543 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $173,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,377.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $456,524.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,629.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day moving average of $55.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

