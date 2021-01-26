TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised TrueCar from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.86.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $521.51 million, a P/E ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.38.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 49,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TrueCar by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 36,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

