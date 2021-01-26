Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Raised to $59.00 at Bank of America

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TFC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.84.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $51.05 on Friday. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

