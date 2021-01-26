Truist Securiti Comments on Columbia Property Trust’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Columbia Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CXP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

CXP opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.