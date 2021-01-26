TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in Accenture by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 102,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after acquiring an additional 46,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $253.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,906. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.47 and a 200 day moving average of $237.91. The stock has a market cap of $167.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,824,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock valued at $153,923,144. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.20.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

