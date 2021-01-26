Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,229,000 after acquiring an additional 393,772 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,072,000 after acquiring an additional 384,179 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $64,547,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,386,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,003,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total transaction of $4,103,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 138,761 shares in the company, valued at $56,939,188.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

NYSE:TYL traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $429.00. The stock had a trading volume of 398,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.34. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.22 and a 52 week high of $466.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

