Unifi (UFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.56. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.90 million. On average, analysts expect Unifi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UFI opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. Unifi has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $353.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UFI shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Unifi in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

