United Rentals (URI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.27 per share for the quarter. United Rentals has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Rentals to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of URI stock opened at $253.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.08 and a 200-day moving average of $199.07. United Rentals has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $267.59. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. OTR Global raised United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

