United States Steel (X) Set to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United States Steel (NYSE:X) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect United States Steel to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.39.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cfra raised United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

