Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.59 Million

Analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to report $267.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $268.18 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $268.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.31).

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNIT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Uniti Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Uniti Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.74. 35,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,618. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

