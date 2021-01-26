uPlexa Trading Down 37.7% Over Last Week (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, uPlexa has traded down 37.7% against the US dollar. uPlexa has a total market cap of $541,952.66 and $11,834.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,567,550,872 coins. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

