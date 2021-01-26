Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Cuts Stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned about 0.05% of Vishay Precision Group worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 728,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,315 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 19.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 27,937 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 50.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 51,374 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 30.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 32,590 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on VPG. Colliers Securities began coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

NYSE VPG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 45,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,276. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $458.29 million, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $67.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 5.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.