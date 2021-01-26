Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 0.5% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Albar Capital Ltd increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 56,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,928,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,612 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $859,222.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,114.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $269.77. 1,073,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,241. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.26. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

