Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Has $662,000 Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 3,912.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 10,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HEI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded down $2.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.34. The company had a trading volume of 434,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.57. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $141.31.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.99%.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $36,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,591 shares in the company, valued at $194,452.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

