Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Takes $405,000 Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,821,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Astec Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Astec Industries by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASTE traded down $1.70 on Monday, hitting $65.29. 64,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.84. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ASTE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

