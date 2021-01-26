Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lowered its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Cimarex Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cimarex Energy worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 31.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 436.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 43,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 56,926 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 46.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 122,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XEC traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $45.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $50.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,001,920. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEC. Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

