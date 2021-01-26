VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned 0.43% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.31. 88,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,133. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.

