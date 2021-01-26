VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,365,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,683,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,512,000 after acquiring an additional 136,180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511,070 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,987,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,162,000 after acquiring an additional 331,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,170,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after acquiring an additional 635,247 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.26. 627,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,207,377. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.68. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.