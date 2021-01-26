VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Position Increased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,513 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $12,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:EMLC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,080. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.83.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

