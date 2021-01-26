Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 24,180 Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter valued at about $7,703,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after buying an additional 1,758,909 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 71,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBSW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,514,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,988. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,555.00 and a beta of 1.49. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

