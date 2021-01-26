Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $102,000 in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

