Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $222,000 in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NYSE TWTR opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $56.11.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $339,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,418 shares of company stock worth $14,729,691 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

