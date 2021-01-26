Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New $330,000 Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,384 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,583,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 427,435 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,533 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 31.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,264,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,812,000 after acquiring an additional 540,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,128,000. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

In other news, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.75. 6,441,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,001,751. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.