Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of XPEV stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,439,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,198,264. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.47. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.87.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

