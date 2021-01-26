Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 21,000 Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,337,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,328,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,879,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 1,467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $9,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,541,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,088,524.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 120,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $1,329,754.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,127,906 shares of company stock valued at $20,628,063. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZNGA stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

