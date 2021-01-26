Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,098 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,883,000 after purchasing an additional 446,861 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,046,000 after purchasing an additional 141,037 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,546,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,926,000 after purchasing an additional 176,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,594,000 after purchasing an additional 405,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

