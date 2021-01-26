Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.7% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $29,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 53,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 128,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,488,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.49. The company had a trading volume of 16,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,917. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $262.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.85 and its 200 day moving average is $234.32.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.