Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.7% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,984. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $96.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day moving average is $85.82.

