Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Hardy Reed LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.1% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,163,000 after buying an additional 884,463 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,605,000 after buying an additional 10,218,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after buying an additional 669,303 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,285,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,533,000 after buying an additional 39,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,228,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,965,000 after acquiring an additional 58,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.42. 7,819,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,802,892. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day moving average of $81.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

