Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Private Capital Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.7% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 998,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,519,000 after acquiring an additional 120,206 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $19,817,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,001.5% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 62,757 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,933.2% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 52,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 684,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after acquiring an additional 35,866 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK opened at $287.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $291.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

