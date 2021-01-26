Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Hits New 1-Year High at $354.58

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $354.58 and last traded at $353.55, with a volume of 27922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $353.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $343.39 and its 200 day moving average is $320.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after acquiring an additional 569,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,217,000 after purchasing an additional 122,376 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $596,934,000.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

