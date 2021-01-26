Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

VT traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $96.04. 1,155,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,340. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $96.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.89.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

