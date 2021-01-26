Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $11.37 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 20,402 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $862,358,000 after buying an additional 139,857 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693,788 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $840,338,000 after buying an additional 238,209 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after buying an additional 508,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,307,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $540,773,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $137.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

