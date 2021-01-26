Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $21.06 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $21,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $779,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $652.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $646.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $620.30. The stock has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.44.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

