Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,749 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $13,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 287.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 374,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,683,000 after purchasing an additional 277,800 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at $198,759,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 920.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 226,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after purchasing an additional 204,364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,187,000 after purchasing an additional 147,288 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 31.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,379,000 after purchasing an additional 109,051 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $909.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $951.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 122.05 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $892.31 and its 200 day moving average is $848.54.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSGP. JMP Securities increased their target price on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist increased their target price on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $890.58.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

