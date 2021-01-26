VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. 7,724,627 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 7,380,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $784.25 million, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.06.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

