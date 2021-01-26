Velas Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.33 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $87.28 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas token can now be purchased for $0.0414 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000444 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002140 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 tokens. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

