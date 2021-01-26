Veracity Capital LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,525 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in AbbVie by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

