Veracity Capital LLC Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,386 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $140.18 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

