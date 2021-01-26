Veracity Capital LLC Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 52,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 694,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,877 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

