Veracity Capital LLC Has $939,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,589,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,029,000 after buying an additional 57,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,739,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $926,569,000 after buying an additional 43,878 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.31.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $329.20. 383,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 488,854 shares of company stock valued at $154,997,378. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.