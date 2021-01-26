Veracity Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $464.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $470.00. The company has a market capitalization of $189.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $3.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total transaction of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,333 shares of company stock worth $106,085,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus upped their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.74.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

