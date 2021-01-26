VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VEREIT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of VEREIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.79.

NYSE:VER opened at $36.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. VEREIT has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.35). VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. VEREIT’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that VEREIT will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 44.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VEREIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in VEREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

