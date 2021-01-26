Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.00-5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.98. Verizon Communications also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.00-5.15 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a peer perform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.81. The company has a market capitalization of $235.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

