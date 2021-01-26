Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) Receives GBX 483.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 483.50 ($6.32).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 591 ($7.72) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) stock traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 516 ($6.74). 154,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,942. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 522.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 446.30. Vesuvius plc has a 12-month low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 562.39 ($7.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

