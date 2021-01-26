Viacoin (VIA) Price Down 21.2% This Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $126,899.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.95 or 0.00420269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,190 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

