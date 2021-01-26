Vidya Price Up 6% Over Last Week (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vidya token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a market cap of $872,431.56 and approximately $394,274.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00128015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00072275 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00278868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00068352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039013 BTC.

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,003,034 tokens. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

Vidya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

