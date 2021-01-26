VIG (VIG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,275.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. VIG has a total market capitalization of $488,116.12 and approximately $3,275.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIG has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One VIG token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,420.94 or 1.00213585 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00024208 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.04 or 0.00324683 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.15 or 0.00683577 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00184517 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002515 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001996 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00031597 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00034856 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,023,335 tokens. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIG

VIG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.